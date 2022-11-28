YouTuber recreates Prabhas' Adipurush underwater sequence; netizens say its better than Rs 500 Cr film | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE Adipurush teaser

A YouTuber has taken the Internet by storm thanks to his editing skills. The user recreated an underwater sequence of Prabhas starrer Adipurush. The film's teaser was released last month and was hugely criticised for its 'caricaturish' VFX. After severe trolling and backlash, the makers decided to spend more time on the edit table and give the audience a better version. Ever since fans have been sharing their version of Adipurush. While some have been editing the posters others have been sharing their edited videos.

In this case, an Instagram user that goes by the name, Kunwar (@itx_kunwar) posted a short video in which he recreated Prabhas’ underwater scene from the Adipurush teaser. The video of the YouTuber and visual effects artiste starts with Prabhas' scene from Om Raut's film, and then he goes on to recreate it using a couple of software. The final result looks visually stunning. Take a look at the video

The post has drawn comparisons between Kunwar's edit and the teaser presented by Om Raut. Many think this edit is better than the film made on a massive budget of Rs 500 cr. Check out how fans reacted to the video:

The teaser of the upcoming Hindu mythological film, 'Adipurush' triggered netizens over its content. It was called out for its sub-par animation and graphics. The director of the film, Om Raut, who earlier made 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', was disheartened because of the trolling.

In an interview with Indian Express, Om Raut opened up on the reactions to his film's teaser. He said: "I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium, the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can't bring it down to a mobile phone."

He further mentioned: "That's an environment I can't control. Given a choice, I'd never put it on YouTube but that's the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience."

The film, which features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as the Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh in lead roles, is set to debut in theatres on January 12, 2023, in several languages.

