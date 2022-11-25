BTS' Jungkook aces Brahmastra's Kesariya in style, netizens ask 'Bollywood debut soon'?

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ FIFA, SONY MUSIC INDIA BTS' Jungkook aces Brahmastra's Kesariya in style

BTS' Jungkook is one of the most popular K-pop stars and amasses a massive fandom. He recently made headlines as he performed the song "Dreamers" and opened for the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022 inauguration ceremony. He is the youngest member of BTS and has amassed over 48 million followers on Instagram. The K-pop star is now making waves on the internet after a video of him went viral.

In the viral video, Jungkook can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song "Kesariya" from the movie "Brahmastra," which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The clip is taken from Jungkook's song "Dreamers," which was released exclusively for the FIFA World Cup. In Jungkook's video, you'll actually think that he is dancing to the Bollywood song if you pay close attention to the scene where he crosses through narrow streets with people in the background and the explosion of kesariya gulaal. Even without sync, the pop icon perfectly complements the music and prevents you from realising it is a different song for even a brief moment.

The clip was uploaded by an Instagram page named jhunjhunastic. He captioned the video, "I know there’s no sync but the vibe matched so much with the song."

As soon as the video went viral, the BTS army flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "I could imagine the song on mute." Another user commented, "It's the way he walks for me and it matches perfectly." A third user commented, "I felt the same vibe when I saw dreamer mv. Kesariya came to my mind at that moment." A user also wrote, "The walking through the market thing.. gave me soo muchh kesariya vibes."

While some users emphasised how the background and vibe of both songs match, others asked about experimenting with Dreamers' audio in Kesariya's video.

