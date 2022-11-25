Boycott Mamaearth: Netizens slam beauty company for allegedly backing Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@_AYUSHARYAN Boycott Mamaearth

Boycott Mamaearth: After 'Boycott Fukrey 3', netizens are slamming beauty product company Mamaearth for allegedly supporting Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet. The brand said in a tweet that Richa’s statement could be interpreted as a sign of the army's strength in Galwan Valley. The actress, who recently tied the knot with Ali Fazal has come under fire over her comment on the Indian Army and Galwan clash. Richa received severe backlash after she allegedly 'mocked' the Indian army and the martyrs of the Galwan valley incident. She tweeted 'Galwan says Hi.' However, hours later, the actress pulled down the post and apologised for the same.

Netizens were already fuming over Richa's Tweet, when Indian company Mamaearth in a tweet, which is now deleted, said the words ‘Galwan Says Hi’ are not conclusive and it’s about perspective. Irked over the same, tweeple start posting the screenshot of Mama Earth’s comment with the boycott trend.

A user wrote, "Mama Earth has deleted its tweet. I used to buy their products for my little nieces and from now onwards I won't buy any of @mamaearthindia products and ask everybody in my vicinity to boycott their products. Enough is enough #BoycottMamaEarth. Another said, "I am throwing all products I am using of Mamaearth , if they are unable to find any offense in that tweet . Then here we are with our reply. #BoycottMamaEarth."

Richa Chadha controversy

It started when Richa reshared Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement on her Twitter timeline and wrote, "Galwan says hi." The actress received severe backlash and was brutally trolled on social media for her choice of words.

In the statement, Dwivedi had said, "We r fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We r waiting the orders from the govt. We will complete the operation quickly. Before that if Pakistan is violating ceasefire, the answer will be different, even they can not imagine." - Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command IA"

As the trolling and online abuse continued on social media, the actress decide to go private on Twitter. However, she once again made it public to share her apology statement.

