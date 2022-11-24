FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan fans celebrate victory over Germany on the streets following THIS rule | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RYO_SAEBA_3 FIFA World Cup: Japan fans celebrate win over Germany

After-match celebrations on the street are nothing new, but they can cause problems for pedestrians and disrupt traffic. However, football supporters from Japan have stunned the internet with their civilised and law-abiding celebrations. In a recent video, supporters gathered in the streets to celebrate Japan's victory against Germany in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The video is doing the rounds on the internet, and netizens are praising them a lot for teaching the world an important lesson.

The viral video shows a large crowd assembling near Tokyo's Shibuya crossing. In the video, fans can be seen flocking along the street's walkway to celebrate Japan's resounding victory over Germany. The video clip also shows how the fans assemble on the street and start cheering when the traffic light turns red. However, as soon as the light turns green, everyone returns to the sidewalk.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens flocked to the comment section, hailing the Japanese fans for their discipline. One user wrote, "Japanese are hundred years ahead of this generation." Another user commented, "Looks like a vibe!!! I have to get to that country one day." A third user commented, "Many years ago I was living/working in Tokyo. I saw about 100 bikes parked in a rack. I asked my interpreter why the bikes had no locks. She didn’t understand the concept. I explained theft, she said, "no one would do that".

While some highlighted how the Japanese people set the bar high with their civilised culture and etiquette during each World Cup, others emphasised how fans supported stadium staff in cleaning the trash in the stands after the match. The viral video garnered over 3,00,000 views on the internet.

