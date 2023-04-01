Man performs dangerous bike stunt with two women in viral video, Mumbai Police reacts. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Man performs dangerous bike stunt with two women

Trending News: In today's digital age, social media influencers hold a lot of power over their followers. With millions of people tuning in to watch their every move, influencers can easily sway the opinions and actions of their followers. However, this power comes with great responsibility, especially when it comes to promoting road safety. It is important for social media influencers to use their platform responsibly, and promote messages of safety and responsibility.

Recently, a video of a dangerous bike stunt went viral on social media, in which a man was seen performing a wheelie with two women sitting on the bike, without wearing helmets. The video was shared on Twitter by an activist under the handle @PotholeWarriors, and quickly caught the attention of the Mumbai Police. The video shows the man lifting the front wheels off the road and riding for several metres as the two women straddle him, with one of them waving, smiling, and showing off gang signs mid-stunt.

The clip has garnered over 127k views, and has prompted the Mumbai Police to take action against the trio. The Bandra Kurla Complex Police has booked the trio under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering lives) of the IPC as well as the Motor Vehicle Act. Mumbai Traffic Police has also launched an investigation to identify the accused, and has requested anyone with information about the persons in the video to directly message them.

Watch the viral video of Mumbai man performing dangerous bike stunt with two women here:

While the individuals in the video have not been officially identified yet, the Pothole Warriors Foundation has suggested that the man riding the bike is Kasim Stunt rider. They have also shared two old videos of him performing similar stunts, during the day, with one woman seated behind him on the two-wheeler.

Kasim stunt rider appears to have performed the stunts for social media videos, and his Instagram account has since been deleted. This incident highlights the dangers of promoting dangerous stunts and activities on social media, especially when they can inspire others to follow suit.

