Man enjoys Mumbai rains like it was Maldives, netizens say 'this is our new choice for vacation'

A man in Mumbai enjoyed the seasonal rainfall in the city and looked like he was having the best time of his life. A video has been doing the rounds on social media which showed him lying on the streets as accumulated water swept in like waves at the beach. The clip has gone viral on social media and highlights the problem of water logging in Mumbai during the Monsoon season.

Video of man enjoying rains goes viral

A man was seen lying on the street as the water was logged all around him. The fact that BMC buses moved around him had no effect on him and he just seemed to enjoy his time and the cool weather. The man seems to have no worries in the world and just seemed focused on having a good time. many compared this with a beachy vacation where ocean or sea water sweeps people away.

People react to the funny video

The video has been widely circulated on social media. While many had a laugh over the man's antics as he lay on the streets without any fear, others lamented how season after season the complaints of water logging, especially during Monsoon, seems to fall on deaf ears. Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote, "tumko maldives jana tha na? goooo now in low budget (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "You can't go to Maldives but Malsives can come to you (sic)."

Mumbai rains: Red alert for next 24 hours

Meanwhile, Mumbai is under a red alert from 1:00 pm on July 8 through the following 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. Several regions of Maharashtra have experienced significant rains in recent days."Red alert in Mumbai from 1 pm today till next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to plan their travel and schedules likewise," IMD said.