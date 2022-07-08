Indian ‘jugaad’ to enjoy baarat amidst heavy rainfall wins internet's heart | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IPSKABRA Baraat dance in heavy rains

Indians and their ‘jugaad’ have often caught the attention on the Internet. They have managed to pull off the unimaginable in the most creative way possible. For instance, has it ever crossed your mind how you'll manage a pompous 'baraat' if it's raining heavily? No, you don't necessarily need to cancel your plans. At least, these people didn't. A viral video shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter showed the netizens how!

In the video, people are seen enjoying the baraat amidst heavy rainfall. People are seen dancing their hearts out on the road as they move under a shade of huge yellow tarpaulin cover. Heavy rains didn't stop the people from taking out a wedding procession, nor it could hinder their celebrations. The caption of the video reads, “With this I have not seen the Epic procession till date."

As soon as the video was shared, it managed to grab the attention of social media users. Some of them even left their comments on the video. One user wrote, “I am quite impressed by their determination & resolve- Baraat toh ho kar rahegi! And that tirpaal idea -Where there is a will, there’s a way !”, another user shared the picture of baraat during summers and wrote, “in summer like this.” “Aandhi aaye ya tufan shaadi nhi rukni chahiye” joked the third user.

