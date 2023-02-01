Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ ILOVESZ_LIONZZ Man begs for his life as lion clutches him in zoo

If we ask, have you ever been to the zoo? For many of you, the answer would be yes. Now, a video from a zoo is going viral on social media. You'll be astounded by what you see in this clip. When people go to the zoo, they usually take selfies with the animals. However, approaching the animal can be dangerous at times. The internet is outraged and horrified after seeing the clip.

In this video going viral on social media, you can see that the young man's hand is in the lion's mouth. The lion is repeatedly trying to pull him toward him. You can clearly see in the video that the young man tries to save himself many times but is unable to do anything. The lion firmly holds the hand of the young man. At the same time, the people present try to help, but the lion is not about to let go of its grip.

After watching this video, it can be inferred that the young man must have gone near the lion to take a selfie; only then could this incident have happened. The clip also underlines an important message: If you ever go to the zoo, don't make this mistake.

This video has been posted by an Instagram user. Several netizens took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "No one forced the man's arm inside the cage. The man was foolish enough for the lion to grab him. Whose fault that the lion grabbed his arm?" Another user commented, "Like who is filming and not helping." A third user wrote, "Serves him right…why did he stuck his hand out."

Netizens expressed their anger at the video and criticised the man for getting so close to the lion. The clip has garnered more than 1.5 million views. At the same time, it has received over 2 lakh likes.

