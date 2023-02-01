Budget 2023: Memes and hilarious posts on Middle Class flood Twitter; netizens say 'Calm down boys'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Memes and hilarious posts on Middle-Class after Budget 2023 flood Twitter

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget 2023, her fifth full budget after she took over as FM in July 2019. This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024. Nirmal Sitharaman said that this budget is in hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blueprint for India. As soon as the minister presented the budget, netizens flooded social media with various memes and funny posts. While many jokes took a tig at commerce students and economists who will be in high demand to analyze the budget today, other hilarious posts were about the middle class and what benefits they got.

Twitterati shared memes and GIFs that made fun of those who did not understand the budget. A post read, "Pretending that I understand #Budget2023 in front of my parents," along with a memes of the popular cartoon show SpongeBob SquarePants. Another tweeted read, "Calm down boys new meme material is coming up." A third post read, "

On the other hand, as soon as FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the income tax- rebate will be extended on income up to Rs 7 lakhs in new tax regime, the middle class took a sign of relief. A post reac, "Middle Class Ki dua kubool hui!!!!" Another said, "Finally ache din for middle class is here! No effective tax upto 7 lakhs!"

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the sixth finance minister to present five consecutive federal budgets in independent India.

