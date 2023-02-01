Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan gets a ‘delicious’ twist from Amul | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/YRF Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika’s Pathaan gets a twist

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan has brought the nation together under one passion and that is cinema. It has broken numerous records and is raging at the box office. King Khan's return to the big screen after a four-year absence has the star's fans swooning. The entire country is celebrating the return of Badshah on screen. Joining the celebration, Amul shared a quirky doodle featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the movie's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and it received a lot of attention on the internet.

On Wednesday, Amul took to its official Twitter account and shared a delightfully unique doodle of Pathaan. The most recent topical featured animated versions of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the popular song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." The text inserted in the image reads "Jhoome Jo Makhan. Puth Aan Bread."

The dairy brand captioned the post, "#Amul Topical: The Badshah of Bollywood makes comeback with blockbuster!"

The post impressed many people and elicited a flurry of responses. One user wrote, "Was expecting this from Amul." Another user wrote, "This looks adorable."

Earlier, when Naatu Naatu was named the Best Original Song at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, the dairy brand Amul joined the celebrations in their own style. They shared a unique doodle featuring the megastars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and music director MM Keeravaani, who composed the remarkable song. The creative doodle depicts the actors as their on-screen characters, with MM Keeravaani holding the Golden Globes trophy. In the doodle, Amul gave a new full form to RRR and wrote ‘Really Remarkable Reward’. Many people complimented Amul for making the momentous win for Indian cinema so enjoyable.

