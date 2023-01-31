Is Microsoft Teams 'unnecessarily complicated'? Twitter user argues; netizens concur

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is Microsoft Teams 'unnecessarily complicated'?

After the global lockdown, video meetings have become a crucial component of everyone's lives. Video meetings are crucial in all settings, including schools, colleges, and offices. A few video conferencing services that have proven indispensable include Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. Despite the fact that most of these are easy to use, each individual's ultimate impression may differ. Following the downtime, Microsoft Teams is now back on the public radar.

On Tuesday, co-founder of Zerodha Nikhil Kamath took to his official Twitter handle and shared his opinion on Microsoft Teams. He expressed his displeasure with Microsoft Teams, contrasting it with Google Meets and Zoom. His tweet read, "Why is Microsoft teams so unnecessarily complicated, google meets, zoom etc, are so much simpler to use. Thoughts?"

His tweet went viral in no time and several netizens reacted to it. One user wrote, "Absolutely. Have turned Google Meet into my default VC tool. Simple, efficient, syncs seamlessly with the phone’s calendar & seemingly secure. MS Teams and Amazon Chime are unnecessarily complex."

Another user commented, "yes. have moved entirely to Google Meet now. Internet is very stable with a larger group. And I refuse to take meetings on Teams. Especially on a Mac it's hell. Zoom is ok but their renewals are weird."

A third user wrote, "Microsoft Teams is complex due to its wide range of features like Sharepoint document sharing, AD authentication etc."

For the unversed, a major outage impacting Microsoft services like Outlook, Teams, Azure, and Microsoft 365 occurred last week in India and other countries. Microsoft was down for more than five hours. On Twitter, #MicrosoftTeams and #Outlook trended as thousands of users lamented their inability to access these Microsoft services.

