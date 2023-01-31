Virat Kohli congratulates India's U19 World Cup winning team; cricketer Soumya Tiwari in disbelief

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI, _SOMU.1105 Virat Kohli congratulates India's U19 World Cup team

The Indian U-19 women's cricket team made the entire country proud by defeating England on January 29 in the inaugural age category World Cup in South Africa. These young girls have made history in South Africa. For the first time ever, India have lifted a world title in women's cricket, and this will be remembered for a very long time. Following the big win, Virat Kohli complimented the squad on their historic feat. Cricketer Soumya Tiwari from the U-19 team was overjoyed after this happened.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph."

Tiwari took a screenshot of Kohli's tweet and shared it on her Instagram story.

PM Modi congratulated the Indian team on social media following their victory. "Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the ICC U19 T20 World Cup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar will felicitate the U-19 Women's T20 Cricket Team on Wednesday in Ahmedabad following their historic win against England U-19 Women. The Indian Women's team defeated the English side in a one-way traffic final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Following this, the Shafali Verma-led team received wishes from around the nation. Now they will get another honour as Tendulkar will felicitate them at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of India's 3rd T20I against New Zealand.

"It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

