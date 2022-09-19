Jodhpur doctor booked after brutally dragging a dog chained with his car around the city | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHFJODHPUR Jodhpur doctor booked after brutally dragging a dog

Humans mistreating dogs or throwing stones at them for no apparent reason is not a rare sight. Human-dog relationships have been both bitter and sweet over the years. Dogs are considered man's best friend and are loved by people. On the other hand, they are shunned from society like nobody. Now, a nerve-racking video is creating waves on the internet that shows a dog chained to a car being cruelly dragged in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The gut-wrenching video has left netizens infuriated.

The viral video opens with a dog being mercilessly dragged by a white car. The clip shows the dog being tied in a very painful manner, and he is seen being dragged for his life. The footage further shows that the driver doesn't seem to stop and continues to drag the dog around the city. The video was captured by a bypasser. The clip further sees a bike person coming near the car to inquire about the thing, just when the camera closes.

According to reports, the dog suffered various fractures in its legs as well as numerous injuries and bruises on its neck.

Later, it came into light that the culprit was a doctor who harmed the dog because that dog used to enter his house and bark outside the house, which is why he was going to leave the dog in the corporation’s enclosure.

As soon as the video was uploaded, it angered netizens and they jammed social media, raising their voice to arrest the culprit. The accused was identified as Dr. Rajneesh Galwa, who is an Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at MGH.

After receiving a complaint from Bharatiya Janata Party leader and animal rights advocate Maneka Gandhi, the police registered a case against the driver.

Meanwhile, Dilip Kachhwaha, the principal of SN Medical College, has issued a show-cause notice to the accused doctor and is expecting a response within 24 hours. In response to the incident, Pukar Animal NGO also filed a police report at Shastrinagar police station.

