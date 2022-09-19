Man receives Rs 2 cr from Google accidentally. Here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAMWCYO Google paid 2 Crore to a man by mistake

While search giant Google helps millions of people daily to solve their queries, would you believe that it can make a blunder as well? Almost daily people come across news of fraud and robbery, where one's bank account gets robbed or due to a wrong transaction the money is sent to somebody else's account. Recently, this happened with Google as well, when a big amount gets credited to a random person's bank account and he receives nearly $250,000 from Google.

A man named Sam Curry, who is a cybersecurity professional, took to Twitter a few days back and shared an incident. He revealed that he has received nearly $250,000 from Google mysteriously. In his tweet, he wrote, “It’s been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven’t heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch with Google? (it’s OK if you don’t want it back)."

According to Newsweek reports, Sam said that he sometimes conducts bug bounty hunting for companies including Google. It is an arrangement where people are paid to help tech firms find vulnerabilities in their software. But, this is the first time that he has received such a grand payment.

The man’s suspicion was right about Google, that the amount was credited by mistake. According to an NPR report, a Google spokesperson said, “Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error." He further mentioned, “We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it.”

Similarly, a few months back, according to the Daily Star, in June 2021, a person called Darren James, a resident of Louisiana America received a notification on his phone that his account has been credited with $50 billion. The man and his family couldn’t believe that something like this had happened.

On receiving such a big amount he said that he did not earn it and it came by mistake. Darren, who is a real estate agent, used to work as a law enforcement officer in the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. Later, when he informed his bank Chase, they froze the amount and after three days, that money was debited from his account.

