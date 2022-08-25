Japanese girls dance video to Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave’ goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Japanese girls dance to Aishwarya Rai’s 'Taal' song

Japanese girls dancing their hearts out to Bollywood queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s song “Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave” is spreading on the internet like wildfire. The duo can be seen dressed gorgeously in yellow floor-length salwar kameez. Both the girls danced graciously in proper sync and coordination. The video is shared on Instagram from the account name Mayojapan. The caption of the video read, “It’s Friday!!! How was your week? Let’s enjoy the weekend!!!”

In the viral video, both the girls grooved to the popular soundtrack of the 1999 film ‘Taal’ which featured, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens reaction to the viral dance video:

Since the video is shared on the internet, it has been receiving a lot of views and comments. Social media users are loving the video and have been sharing it with their family and friends. One user wrote, “U r making such awesome reels @mayojapan. Look forward to them everyday”. Another user remembered her school days as she wrote, “You brought back my memories of high school. I used to dance for this song. Thanks for this song. And you both dancer very nice. I like it”.

The third user wrote, “This is an Epic song of bollywood! You girls look beautiful in these frock suits”, “U both look so so so beautiful in this Indian salwar kameez & your dance is so graceful with that little naughtiness in it Simply love it Loads of love from India”, wrote the fourth user.

Have a look at the original song here:

Not only, “Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave”, but “Taal Se Taal Mila”, “Ramta Jogi”, “ Ishq Bina” and others are famous songs from the same movie.

