History made! Netizens congratulate Indian badminton team for clinching first Thomas Cup trophy

The Indian badminton team created history on Sunday (May 15) as they lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time. They thrashed the 14-time champions Indonesia to lift the coveted title at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, by 3-0. No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus-year history. The country put out a performance of a lifetime with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances.

After the historic win, people around the world, extended their congratulations to the Indian badminton team and showered love. "It's never too late to do a thing for the first time - a podium finish at any international team event in #Badminton. Team India is the new #ThomasCup Champions!!! #Victory #ThomasCup2022," said a user. Another wrote, "Congratulations #Teamindia on winning the #ThomasCup." A third comment read, "One of India's greatest sports achievements.. #ThomasCup victory is going to be a defining moment for Badminton & other Sports across India.. Truly inspirational achievement, one that every Indian will be proud of. Bharat Mata Ki Jay !

Starting the tie, Lakshya Sen clinched the first point for India after defeating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. Ginting looked fast, accurate and extremely dangerous in the opening stage, enjoying a twelve-point run, to claim the opening game 21-8 in just 17 minutes. But Lakshya Sen responded brilliantly in the second game to take the match to the decider, by winning it 21-17.