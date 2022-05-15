WHAT! 10-year-old African boy gets a Lamborghini Aventador worth Rs 2.82 crore as gift

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOMPHA Muhammed Awal Mustapha, aka Mompha Junior

At 10, when many kids demand a remote car toy from their parents on their birthday, this boy has a different story to tell. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, aka Mompha Junior, was gifted a Lamborghini Aventador as his ultra-expensive present on his birthday. Well, you will be surprised to know, that this isn't Mompha's first car, it is just an addition to his collection.

Mustapha's birthday gift

The young boy got the four-wheeler expensive gift from his father, who is a Nigerian internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha. Known as Mompha Senior, he the CEO of Mompha Burea De Change, Lagos Island. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mompha senior updated that he gifted a Lamborghini Aventador to the junior as a birthday gift. Sharing the picture of the same, he wrote "Your smile is also the reason for our constant Happiness. We love you!!!" He added, "Happy birthday Son. Muhammed Awal is 10." Reportedly, the Lamborghini Aventador is worth around Rs 2.82 crore. ALSO READ: Vir Das compares Elon Musk's Twitter deal with his mother's shopping stint, calls it 'weird ego hassle

Soon, several users took to the comment section and blessed Muhammed Awal. "@mompha Billionaire son of a billionaire father," a user wrote. Another said, "Birthday Blessing to you Muhammed Awal. Greatness." A third comment read, "May Allah SWT bless his new age massively." On the other hand, some users believe that giving their son such expensive cars or gifts might spoil him.

For the unversed, Mompha Junior is widely considered Africa's wealthiest child.

