Mango Maggi: Netizens react as food seller mixes two favourite food items of Indians

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEGREATINDIANFOODIE 'Mango Maggi' is being served by a food joint

The latest addition to the world of bizarre food items is 'Mango Maggi'. The special dish has elicited a lot of reactions from food lovers in India as mango and maggi separately are some of the most popular and favourite items of the desis.

Read: Strange metal balls fall from sky in Gujarat districts leaving residents bewildered

In a video shared by an Instagram page, one can see a woman making mango maggi. Instead of boiling the noodles in water, she is using a mango flavoured drink to cook. Before serving, it is garnished with mango slices and served with mango-flavour drink on the side. Needless to say that this food video has been getting a lot of criticism on social media, with many calling this food combination weird and distasteful.

Read: Strange metal balls fall from sky in Gujarat districts leaving residents bewildered

Commenting on the video, one of the social media users wrote, "Kindly add location so that someone can reach over and offer counselling (sic)." Another food lover said, "Seriously need a dislike button plz.. Maggi is still an emotion and the most priced food for many (sic)."

The food video is captioned, "Summers agyi hai ab mango bhi favourite hai and maggi bhii. Kyu na dono sath me hojaye? Presenting special Mango Maggi (sic)."

Read: Severe US thunderstorms and dust turn day into night, netizens share viral pics

Now that you have seen the preparation of this dish, will you let Mango Maggi be your comfort food this summer?