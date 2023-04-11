Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/WOODTRUSTANIMALWELFARE In A Rare Case: UK dog becomes 'first' to be treated for 'alcohol addiction'

A dog has been treated for alcohol addiction by animal rescue workers in Devon, in what they claim is the first example of its type. Coco, a two-year-old labrador cross, and another dog were taken to the Woodside Animal Welfare Trust in Plympton after their owner died.

Both canines needed emergency care shortly after arriving at the facility because they were having fits. Coco's pal died despite the staff's best efforts. Coco, on the other hand, began his long path to recovery when he was treated for alcohol withdrawal.

Coco was sedated for four weeks at the rescue centre to prevent any further fits. It's unclear how the dogs got addicted to booze.

Woodside Animal Welfare Trust sought a new home for Coco and described what happened in a Facebook post. ''A first for us: canine alcohol withdrawal. We'd like to welcome you to Coco, the newest member of the Dunroamin Special Care Unit. Coco has been with us for more than a month and has required special care since her arrival. His tale is terrible, and it demonstrates how important our special care unit is,'' according to the post.

''Coco continued to be seriously unwell and required round-the-clock care. It became clear that he was suffering from symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal. He spent four weeks sedated to help with his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits,'' the post continued.

The Trust added, ''We are so thankful that we are now out of danger and Coco is off all medication and is now starting to behave like a normal dog. He is not yet ready for adoption and whilst physically he seems to have recovered, mentally he is still very anxious at times.'"

