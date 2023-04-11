Girls disrespect National Anthem while smoking cigarettes in viral video; netizens are furious

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Girls disrespect National Anthem while smoking cigarettes in viral video

A video is going viral on the internet in which two Kolkata girls can be seen disrespecting the National Anthem and the National Flag while smoking cigarettes. The girls uploaded a video on Facebook in which they mocked the national anthem and compared it to a cigarette. however, soon after they received backlash from the netizens, they deleted the social media account. Reportedly, a complaint was lodged by advocate Atrayee Halder with the LalBazar cyber cell and the Barrackpur Commissariat to take strict action against the two girls.

In the viral video, the girls were seen singing the national anthem using the wrong lyrics. Reportedly, the two girls were minors and the inquiry has been initiated after the complaint. Also, BJP general secretary Anupam Bhattacharjee shared the video on his Twitter account asking for the identity of the girls.

Netizens have been furious watching the video and have flooded social media with demands of action be taken against them. A user wrote, "This is what the youth is learning. Disrespecting the national anthem is not okay." Another questioned about them smoking when they are minors. A Twitter user said, "These girls are having a 'ridiculous' laugh over an insult to our national anthem & Indian National flag, holding a cigarette & then going ahead comparing the smoke/frag with Indian flag..is this a humour?? they may think they look 'woke', but in reality, they are 'broke' truly!"

Another tweet read, "This is the state of few new breed of so called educated liberal Bong girls, insulting Rabindra Nath Tagore and the National Anthem. Request @KolkataPolice to have a look at this video, and if possible send these girls to rehabilitation center."

