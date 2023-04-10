World's most expensive car number plate sold for Rs 122 crore, breaks Guinness World Record

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World's most expensive number plate sold for Rs 122 crore

World's Most Expensive Car Number Plate: You must have seen people giving out crores of rupees to buy expensive luxurious cars with top accessories and models. People spend money endlessly to buy their dream cars but can you guess how much a person can spend on a car number plate? There are some people in the world who are not only interested in buying expensive cars but are also willing to pay in crores for their car's number plate. On Saturday, there was an incident where the world's most expensive car number plate was sold for a whopping Rs 122 crore breaking the Guinness World Record.

Reportedly, the VIP number plate 'P 7' was sold for a record 55 million dirhams (approx. ₹122.6 crores) at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction in Dubai. The event was conducted by Emirates Auction and its process will reportedly go to supporting the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign.

The bidding for 'P 7' car number plate started at 15 million AED in the auction. Within seconds, the bidding crossed 30 million AED. At one point the bidding stopped for a while after reaching 35 million AED which was bid by French Emirati businessman Pavel Valerievich Durov, the founder and owner of the Telegram app. Eventually, the bidding closed at 55 million dirhams. However, who won the number play is unknown.

Several other VIP number plates and phone numbers were also auctioned at the event, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jumeirah. About 100 million dirhams ($27 million) were raised from the auction, which will be given to feed people during Ramadan. The auction of car plates and exclusive mobile numbers raised a total of 97.92 million dirhams.

Guinness World Record Broken

Many of the bidders wanted to beat the existing record set in 2008 when a businessman bid for Abu Dhabi's No. 1 plate for AED 52.22 million. All the money from this auction will be handed over to the 'One Billion Meals' campaign which was established with the aim of combating global hunger. In keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, the donation was made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

