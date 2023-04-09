This student runs homemade food stall in Faridabad. Viral video inspires netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM student runs homemade food stall in Faridabad

Trending News: Food blogging has become a popular trend in recent years, and Instagram has become a platform where food bloggers share their culinary experiences. Recently, food blogger Vishal Sharma posted a video that has been winning hearts on social media. The video features a young student selling homemade food in Faridabad.

In the video, the student can be seen standing in front of his makeshift stall, introducing the dishes he sells. He mentions kadhi, chawal, rajma, daal, roti, and paneer, and even shares the prices of some of the items. The simplicity and honesty of the student's approach to selling homemade food has garnered attention on social media. Since being posted, the video has gone viral, accumulating more than 158k views and close to 4,500 likes.

The comments section is filled with praise for the student's hard work and dedication. Instagram users have commented on the video expressing their appreciation for the student's delicious food and the effort he puts in. “Respect for you brother,” an Instagram user commented. “Food looks so delicious,” another user wrote. “Good job brother,” a third added.

Watch the viral video of student running homemade food stall in Faridabad here:

Read More Trending News