Hairdresser from Greece sets record for haircut in 45 secs, netizens say 'no more waiting in line'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Man getting haircut

A hairdresser from Greece has gone viral on social media for giving his customers a haircut in under a minute. Konstantinos Koutoupis, a hairdresser from Athens, Greece, holds the world record for the fastest haircut using a trimmer. Koutoupis attempted and set the record for haircuts using a trimmer. He showcased his talent in a video that has now gone viral on social media. The first half of the 3-minute-long video shows Koutoupis going at it as soon as the clock starts. He doesn’t stop until he is done styling the customer's hair. After exactly 47.17 seconds, the barber stopped and raised his hand.

If you are thinking that Koutoupis did a half-baked job with his 'quick' styling technique, take a look at the viral video and be amazed. He moves his hand through the customer's hair like his every move is planned in advance. Seeing the precision with which he cut the customer's hair, many netizens were left amazed.

For many, visiting a barber shop can be time-consuming and most of us wait for holidays to get a trim. However, if there was a Koutoupis in every locality, many of our problems will be solved.

Read: Bengaluru doctor runs 3 km to save patient, netizens say 'not all heroes wear capes' | Viral Video

Praising Koutoupis' haircutting skills one of the social media users said, "Great job." Another one said, "It's official they measured with ruler :) Guinness is awesome (sic)."

Read: Shashi Tharoor mocks Pak cricket team, Pakistanis react by sharing Arshdeep Singh's memes

Read More Trending News