Shashi Tharoor mocks Pak cricket team, Pakistanis react by sharing Arshdeep Singh's memes

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor apart from his political gig is known for his wit and a skilled vocabulary. The politician has always spoken his heart out without any worry of criticism. Recently, he mocked the Pakistan cricket team after they lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. The Sri Lankan cricket team defeated the men in green by 23 runs to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title. Tharoor took to Twitter and shared a Whatsapp forward featuring 'a Mughal era painting of a Pakistani fielder.' In the picture, a man can be seen dressed in a Mughal outfit who is trying to catch a ball but he missed it as the ball slipped through his hands. The image accurately represented the incident which took place in the Asia Cup when Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan missed a catch in the finale against Sri Lanka.

Sharing the meme, Tharoor wrote, "Shared as received. Bless you, @WhatsApp⁩ humorists!"

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans bombarded his post with hilarious comments, and Pakistani fans flooded social media by sharing memes taking a dig at Indian player Arshdeep Singh. For the unversed, Arshdeep dropped a catch of the Pakistani batsman Asif Ali, which many believed cost India its recent Asia Cup match against the arch-rivals.

Sharing a picture of Arshdeep missing the catch, a user wrote, "Resemblance haan????"

"Haha….. This can also be a Mughal Era painting of the Indian Team dropping/loosing big tournaments!" another wrote.

Check out some more reactions below:

