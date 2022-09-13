Delhi Police mocks Shadab Khan-Asif Ali ugly collision & Pakistanis definitely didn't like the joke

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi Police shares meme

Delhi Police didn't leave a chance to take a quirky spin at SL vs Pak match at the Asia Cup 2022 final. The verified Twitter account of Delhi Police shared a video from the cricket match in which Pakistani cricket players Shadab Khan-Asif Ali are seen having a bad collision on the field. Of course, they had a public service announcement linked to it.

In the video, Pakistani cricketers Shadab Khan and Asif Ali are seen running and ramming into each other while attempting to grab the ball near the boundary ropes by Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The moment looked spectacular as all eyes were on the two players. however, neither of them could restrict the ball from scoring a six nor they could catch it. And to top it off they collided with each other becoming fodder for several memes, jokes and gifs. Delhi Police had their version too.

"Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo.. #RoadSafety #AsiaCup2022Final," the tweet reads. Take a look:

What followed was unfriendly jibes by our neighbours. They definitely didn't like the joke. "Pak Players have been very appreciative of kohli when he scored #71. This is pretty sad and embarrassing," a user wrote.

"@ICC @TheRealPCB how can an official account of Police make fun of one country's National team? Serious action needs to be taken against them. This can't be tolerated. #T20WorldCup," said another one.

"Ye wo frustrated log hain jo final tak pohanchne se pehle ghar pohanch gaye the.. It’s okay stay strong! You’re not at all looking cool by doing these cheap tactics." a third one tweeted. Sample more such tweets here:

For the unversed, a collective impressive performance by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga and Pramod Madushan led Sri Lanka to Asia Cup 2022 title with a clinical 23-win over Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

This is Sri Lanka's sixth Asia Cup title -- 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014 & 2022. After losing their opening game against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and then again Pakistan to clinch the 2022 Asia Cup.

