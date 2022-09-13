Shahid Afridi on his daughter waving Indian flag during Asia Cup 2022: 'Pakistani flags weren't...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PANCHOBH Shahid Afridi

India and Pakistan locked horns in an enthralling Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 4. While it was a nail-biting match where Babar Azam's team defeated Men In Blue by five wickets, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi shared an interesting anecdote from it when he confirmed that his daughter 'was waving the Indian flag.'

Speaking on Samaa TV, the former Pakistan captain revealed that there was a shortage of Pakistan flags at the venue, so his daughter waved the Tricolour during the game. "My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I was unsure about whether to share it online or not", he said. He laughingly informed that he received videos of his daughter waving the Indian flag but he didn't post them on social media.

Afridi’s claim surprised cricket fans from both sides of the border. A Pakistani fan wrote, Wow, what a logic behind. It means the whole life you're playing for Pakistan and your kids don't know who's flag they're waving. That to the Endian flag.Shame on you @SAfridiOfficial. This shows your upbringing and how loyal you are with Pakistan." Another user said, "Think that shows the innocence of younger generation. The rivalry has got beyond ridiculous. This is exactly what is needed to being the two countries together. Pakistan made the first move...well done them." ALSO READ: Delhi Police mocks Shadab Khan-Asif Ali ugly collision & Pakistanis definitely didn't like the joke

In their first Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022, India lost by five wickets in a thrilling match. Virat Kohli's brilliant 60-run innings went in vain as the Men in Blue couldn't defend the target of 182 runs.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, it was the Rahul-Rohit show in Dubai. The Indian team raced away to 62 after the first six overs. Powered by the former captain's 60, India finished with 181. Chasing 182, Ravi Bishnoi dismisssed Babar Azam cheaply and Pakistan scored 44 runs in the Powerplay.

