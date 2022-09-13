Bengaluru doctor runs 3 km to save patient, netizens say 'not all heroes wear capes' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI, FREEPIK Bengaluru doctor runs 3 km to save patient

Doctors are called next to God owing to their dedication and the power to give a person a new life. There are countless stories about doctors' unmatched dedication that we read every day. However, owing to traffic, a lot of people pass away because they can't arrive at the hospital immediately or the doctor can't make it in on time. Currently, a video from Bengaluru is doing the rounds on the internet, showing a doctor rushing through traffic to a hospital to save a patient. After watching the video, netizens are gushing with pride.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, who is a highly regarded gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, was en route to perform an urgent laparoscopic gallbladder operation. However, the traffic flowed in his direction. The Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch of the route was clogged when he got there. The doctor made the decision to ditch his car and rely on the strength of his legs after realising that his patient's life would be in danger if the procedure was postponed. For his patient's sake, the surgeon ran three kilometres.

The doctor took to social media and shared the video of him running towards the hospital through the jammed streets of Bengaluru. The video left netizens extremely happy. They flocked to the comment section, hailing him. One user wrote, "Celebrate such heros." Another user wrote, "Well done may god bless him more and more." A third user wrote, "Yes doctor needs applaud- but when will this traffic issue be solved?".

Many celebrities also hailed the actor, like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kishwer Mechant, and others.

While the video restored our faith in humanity and doubled our respect for doctors, it also raises concerns about increasing traffic and the number of people who die as a result of it.

