Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Here's why

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will not be wearing the military uniform for any of the ceremonial events following Queen's death. The closed coffin of the monarch who died on September 8 at 96 will rest on a raised platform called a catafalque in Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament. Her funeral is scheduled to be held at 6:30 am on September 19.

Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform

Prince Harry won't be permitted to wear the garments at any of the five traditional events leading up to the late monarch's funeral, including the final vigil scheduled to take place in Westminster Hall. The reason for this is that Harry, who stepped away from royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, is a non-working member of the royal family.

Rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours in Afghanistan, Harry has spent 10 years in the Army and still continues to work with fellow servicemen, sponsoring support for wounded women and men. Though Harry has been barred from sporting the military gear, his uncle Prince Andrew, who also is a non-working member of the royal family, has been granted permission to wear his military uniform, however only at the final vigil.

E! News has reported that the Duke of York, who was stripped of his military titles in January, has been allowed to wear the uniform as a "special mark of respect for the Queen at the final vigil." ALSO READ: Prince Harry shares heartfelt tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II; netizens shower love

The Queen called for Andrew to return his military affiliations and royal patronages, one day after his lawyers failed to convince a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," read Buckingham Palace's statement released on January 13. However, for the sexual assault lawsuit, Andrew and Virginia reached an out-of-court settlement in February. ALSO READ: Burj Khalifa lights up to honour the longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II | Viral Video

