Burj Khalifa lights up to honour the longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Burj Khalifa lights up to honour Queen Elizabeth II

In a tragic incident, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at Balmoral on 8th September. The Queen, who was 96 years old, departed for her heavenly abode after 70 decades as a monarch. The Queen endured significant social change after taking to the throne in 1952. She took her last breath on Thursday afternoon in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. After her demise, tributes have poured in from around the world as the UK and millions of others mourn her passing. Recently, the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world, which is located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, paid tribute to royalty by illuminating the majestic structure with her portrait. The video has gone viral on the internet, and netizens have expressed their appreciation for the honor.

In a remarkable video, the 2,700-foot-tall Burj Khalifa in Dubai flashed a massive portrait of the Majesty, illuminating her image gloriously into the Middle Eastern country's night sky. The United Arab Emirates also displayed the British flag to demonstrate their sympathy for the UK. The homage appeared to be enormous and spectacular, with love pouring in from all around the world.

The people present near the Burj Khalifa recorded the video and shared it on social media platforms. As soon as the video was uploaded, it went viral in no time. Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to the tribute. One user wrote, "That's so great. Thank you." Another user wrote, "Fantastic thank you burj khalifa." A third user commented, "Outstanding. Will this be repeated over the next week please?".

The tribute by the Middle Eastern country left netizens teary-eyed, and they jammed the social media with posts saying, "Long Live Queen."

While the longest-serving monarch is no more among us, she has left a legacy like no other and she will be celebrated for generations to come.

DON'T MISS

Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback pic after 'surprise visit' to father Amitabh Bachchan on sets

Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal's wedding festivities to start on 30th September in Delhi | DEETS inside

Read More Trending News