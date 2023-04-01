Groom dances to 'Maan Meri Jaan' for bride during wedding entry, netizens call it cringe. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Groom dances to 'Maan Meri Jaan' for bride during wedding entry

Trending News: Indian weddings are known for their grandeur and elaborate celebrations that can last for several days. From the traditional rituals to the sumptuous food and lavish decorations, every aspect of an Indian wedding is planned to perfection. But there is one aspect that Indians truly love and that is dancing. For Indians, dancing is not just a form of entertainment but a way to express their joy and happiness. The bride and groom are the centres of attention, and their dance performances are the highlight of the wedding functions.

Recently, a video of a groom dancing to the song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ by King during his grand wedding entry went viral on social media. The groom can be seen dancing in front of his bride and other relatives, as he grooves to the romantic song. However, the video received mixed reactions from viewers. "It’s high time people should stop hyping this clownery, it’s not romantic at all," the user who shared the video on Twitter wrote. The clip has received 139k views and 1,700 likes.

While some netizens found it entertaining, others called it “cringe worthy” or "clownery". "Isko abhi space nahi mil raha nachne ke liye shaadi ke baad to bura haal hoga," a user commented. "That white shirt man seems to be more excited than the dulha himself," another pointed out. "Thank God, mere bande ko dance krna nhi aata..toh in sab ke chances hi nahi hai," a third user wrote. "Abhi clownery lag rahi hai apki shaadi hogi tab iss sab me maja ayeyga apko," a fourth added.

Watch the viral video of groom dancing to 'Maan Meri Jaan' for bride during wedding entry:

