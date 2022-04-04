Grammys 2022: What did BTS' V whisper into Olivia Rodrigo's ear that left her shocked? ARMY wants to know!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS V and Olivia Rodrigo

K-Pop superband BTS never fail to leave their fans wanting for more with their power-packed acts. On Sunday they brought the Grammys to the centre stage by giving a smooth performance on 'Butter' and left their fans in a meltdown. While each band member impressed the audience with their antics, what caught everyone's attention was V's flirtatious moment with singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo before he went on the stage.

V of the BTS, who was also in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo, who performed right before BTS. He was seen whispering something into her ear as they began their performance on Butter. A video of the same incident is going viral on social media. In the clip, Olivia was seen gasping as V showed her a card. He then pointed at the stage and flicked the card away. Now, ARMY is super excited to know what exactly did V said to her. They are also requesting the singer duo to come together for a special collaboration. One of the fans said, "V and Olivia Rodrigo looked so cool together, when are they collaborating?" Another said, "V just whispered into Olivia Rodrigo's ear… are you kidding me???????"

Check out some more reactions here:

For the unversed, the globally successful K-pop group was nominated for Best pop duo or group performance for 'Butter', their chart-topping single that was released in May 2021 but the award went to Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More.

Following the Grammys ceremony, BTS will be sticking around in Las Vegas for four dates on their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium.

