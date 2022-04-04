BTS at Grammys 2022: Jungkook's spectacular entry, V flirts with Olivia Rodrigo, J-hope slips on stage | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FAIRY_YOONGS BTS at Grammys 2022

It was a night to remember for BTS fans, as the Korean boy band set the stage on fire with an incredible performance. With all elements of fun and glam, the septet made a startling entry at the Grammys 2022 stage. The South Korean boy band BTS brought the Grammys house down while performing its mega-hit 'Butter' during this year's awards ceremony. The K-pop stars took to the stage and channelled James Bond for their performance of the hit track for the awards show. Each of the band members -- RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin -- made sure that their fans all over the world have a blast as they watch BTS' performance at Grammys.

Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling in spectacular fashion while other band members sat in the audience alongside stars like Keith Urban. V, who was also present in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo and in a blink-and-you'd-miss-it-moment, J-Hope almost slipped while making the transition from one stage to the next, though he made a smooth recovery. Take a look at the video:

The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song 'Butter' at Grammys 2022. However, they lost the award to Doja Cat feat SZA's 'Kiss Me More'.

Meanwhile, K-Pop sensation BTS certainly doesn't need permission to dazzle on the red carpet. Global sensation BTS looked smooth like butter on the red carpet for the evening. The members coordinate earthy and neutral tones, pairing V and RM, SUGA and J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin, while Jin wore a dapper beige.

The 2022 Grammys, which kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is being hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row.