Grammys 2022: AR Rahman, son Ameen's video with BTS band goes viral; excited fans want them to collaborate

Grammys 2022: After getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the much-awaited 64th annual Grammy Awards 2022 took place on Sunday, April 3. The star-studded event witnessed a number of celebrities walking down the red carpet and also some stunning performances by the artists. However, one attendance that caught everyone's eye was that of music maestro AR Rahman who attended the gala night with his son Ameen and shared pictures from the same on his Twitter handle. The 'Slumdog Millionaire' tweeted a selfie where he and his son can be seen sitting at the ceremony. Apart from this, even fan accounts shared several videos, one of which captured the singer-composer posing with the Korean pop band BTS. As soon as the same went viral, it made the ARMY crazy who expressed their desire of seeing the two together.

After Rahman shared pictures of himself, several of his viewers commented under the pictures saying that the Oscar winning composer should meet K-pop sensation BTS and collaborate with them for a project.

While the composer was seen wearing a yellow and brown coloured formal blazer with abstract print, his son sported a multicoloured shirt. Have a look at his post from the Grammys here:

Also, see the video of BTS and AR Rahman that went viral in no time:

Check out the reactions that followed:

For those unversed, the Grammys Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah with artistes like Silk Sonic, BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. performing at the event. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also made an appearance at the ceremony through a pre-recorded video in which he urged the viewers to support his nation in their fight against the Russian invasion.

