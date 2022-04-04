Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GURMEETCHOUDHARY Ram-Sita aka Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee welcome a baby girl; share first adorable glimpse | WATCH

Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee have become proud parents to a baby girl. The good news comes a day after ace comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first baby-- a boy. The good-looking pair of the Television industry who is known for playing the mythological roles of Lord Ram and Sita, on Monday, announced the welcome of their baby on their social media. Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared the first glimpse of their baby in the form of a video in which the duo can be seen removing their hands in order to reveal the hands of their child. Alongside, in the caption, the 'Khaamoshiyan' actor wrote, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina."

As soon as they shared the news, a number of congratulatory wishes started pouring in for the couple not just from celebrities but also from fans. A person wrote, "Wow wow wow many more congratulations meri Jaan my #DHAK_DHAK for becoming parents, stay happy & blessed always." While, another one commented, "Awww god bless Yhhhpppiii congratulation to both of you." A person commented, "God bless you people, sending positive vibes and wishes."

On the other hand, there were several friends of the couple from the industry who blessed the couple and the baby. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Super congratulations darlings! God bless on this great news!" Akshara Haasan commented, "Omg whaaaaat???? Omg. I'm so happy for you guys. Calling you guys right away. Wow! I'm so happy for you guys." Apart from them, even Tulsi Kumar, Hansika Motwani and Vikaas Kalantri wished the couple.

Meanwhile, a week back, Debina took to her handle and shared pictures of herself from her baby shower. In the same, she can be seen earing a maroon-and-gold traditional outfit. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote about tradition of feeding the expecting mother.

Debina's caption read, "Saadh” or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves ..“Baby shower “ in western country and “godh bharayi” in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company Sending you all wishes."

Debina tied the knot with actor Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011. The couple announced the pregnancy in February 2022. Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on several reality shows, including “Nach Baliye” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5”.