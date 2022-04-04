Grammy Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat to Jon Batiste, here's the complete list of winners

Highlights
- 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
- This was the first time that the ceremony took place in the sin city
- Just in case, you missed out on the winners' list, have a look at this one
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following an explosively controversial Oscar ceremony, the excitement for the musical gala rose even more. Well, this was the first time that the ceremony took place in the sin city after being postponed from Los Angeles on January 31st. After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shine on the red carpet during the Grammys showed once again as the celebrities walked in their boldly lavish looks. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show even witnessed a number of performances from artists like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Korean boy band BTS. However, the excitement arose every now and then when the winners of this year were announced. Just in case, you missed out on the winners' list, have a look at this one, curated just for you!
Record of the Year
ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open -- WINNER
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Album of the Year
We Are – Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
Song Of The Year
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open -- WINNER
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo -- WINNER
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – Anyone
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License (Winner)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco – Lonely
BTS – Butter
Coldplay – Higher Power
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More -- WINNER
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson – That’s Life
Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour -- WINNER
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol – Alive -- WINNER
Tiësto – the Business
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Black Coffee – Subconsciously -- WINNER
Illenium – Fallen Embers
Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls -- WINNER
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC – Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones – Ohms
Foo Fighters – Making a Fire
Best Metal Performance
Deftones – Genesis
Dream Theater – The Alien
Gojira – Amazonia
Mastodon – Pushing the Tides
Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Best Rock Song
Weezer – All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon – The Bandit
Mammoth WVH – Distance
Paul McCartney – Find My Way
Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War
Best Rock Album
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight (Winner)
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
H.E.R. – Damage
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. – Damage
SZA – Good Days
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost (winner)
Kanye West – Donda
Best Country Solo Performance
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
Brothers Osborne – Younger Me
Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris – Chasing After You
Elle King, Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Best Country Song
Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – Cold
Thomas Rhett – Country Again
Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott Atunde – Sackodougou
Kenny Barron – Kick Those Feet
Jon Batiste – Bigger Than Us
Terence Blanchard – Absence
Chick Corea – Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – Generations
Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato – Flor
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul
Terence Blanchard Featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline
Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band LIVE
Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live At Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force – Dear Love
Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror
Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency
Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Dante Bowe, Steffany Gretzinger, Chandler Moore – Voice Of God
Dante Bowe – Joyful
Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help
CeCe Winans – Never Lost
Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music – Wait On You
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby – We Win
H.E.R., Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
Chandler Moore, KJ Scriven – Man Of Your Word
CeCe Winans – Believe For It
Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine – Jireh
Best Gospel Album
Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live At The Ryman
Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live In LA
CeCe Winans – Believe For It
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Natalie Grant – No Stranger
Israel, New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2
Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells – Citizen Of Heaven (Live)
Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement
Best Roots Gospel Album
Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone With My Faith
Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother
Ernie Haase, Signature Sound – Keeping On
The Isaacs – Songs For The Times
Carrie Underwood – My Savior
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó (WINNER)
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
J Balvin – Jose
Karol G – KG0516
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Bomba Estéreo – Deja
Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes – Origen
Nathy Peluso – Calambre
C. Tangana – El Madrileño
Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s
Mon Laferte – Seis
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena
Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas
Tony Succar – Live in Peru
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – Cry
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Watson – Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa – My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence (Winner)
Spice – 10
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat
Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself
Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà
Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo – Blewu
WizKid Featuring Tems – Essence
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature (Winner)
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best Children’s Music Album
123 Andrés – Actívate
1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe
Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future
Falu – A Colorful World
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids
Best Spoken Word Album
LeVar Burton – Aftermath
Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago
Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman – 8:46
Barack Obama – A Promised Land
Best Comedy Album
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK
Lewis Black – Thanks For Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given
Best Musical Theater Album
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater”s Some Lovers
Girl From the North Country
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In The Heights
One Night In Miami…
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Bridgerton
Dune
The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
The Queen’s Gambit
Soul
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – Agatha All Along
Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me
P!nk -All I Know So Far
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am
Leslie Odom, Jr. – Speak Now
Best Instrumental Composition
Brandee Younger – Beautiful Is Black
Tom Nazziola – Cat and Mouse Vince Mendoza – Concerto for Orchestra: Finale
Arturo O’Farrill – Dreaming in Lions
Lyle Mays – Elberhard
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Bill O’Connell – Chopsticks
Robin Smith – For the Love of a Princess
Emile Mosseri – Infinite Love
Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman – Meta Knight’s Revenge
Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez – The Struggle Within
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Ólafur Arnalds – The Bottom Lin
Tehillah Alphonso – A Change Is Gonna Come
Jacob Collier – The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
Cody Fry – Eleanor Rigby
Vince Mendoza – To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)
Best Recording Package
Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot/American Girls
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Carnage
2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang
Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison
Soul Of Ears – Zeta
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Soccer Mommy – Color Theory
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Gang of Four – 77-81
Mac Miller – Swimming In Circles
Best Album Notes
Sunwook Kim – Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
Louis Armstrong – The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Willie Dunn – Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
Various Artists – Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Various Artists – The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland
Best Historical Album
Marian Anderson – Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
Various Artists – Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Various Artists – Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) -- WINNER
Prince – Sign O’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marías – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale -- WINNER
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff -- Winner
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) -- WINNER
PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd
Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys – Alicia
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9
Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
Nashville Symphony Orchestra – Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre
Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
San Francisco Symphony – Muhly: Throughline
Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 -- WINNER
Seattle Symphony Orchestra – Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy
Best Opera Recording
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Glass: Akhnaten
London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices – Janáek: Cunning Little Vixen
The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra – Little: Soldier Songs -- WINNER
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
Best Choral Performance
Matthew Guard – It’s a Long Way
Gustavo Dudamel – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’
Donald Nally – Rising w/The Crossing
Kaspars Putni – Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
Benedict Sheehan – Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom
Craig Hella Johnson – The Singing Guitar
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Jack Quartet – Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking
Sandbox Percussion – Akiho: Seven Pillars
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears -- WINNER
Imani Winds – Bruits
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Jennifer Koh – Alone Together -- WINNER
Simone Dinnerstein – An American Mosaic
Augustin Hadelich – Bach: Sonatas & Partitas
Gil Shaham Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos
Mark Grgi – Mak Bach
Curtis Stewart – Of Power
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Laura Strickling – Confessions
Will Liverman – Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers
Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman – Mythologies
Joyce DiDonato – Schubert: Winterreise
Jamie Barton – Unexpected Shadows
Best Classical Compendium
Agave & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – A New World, A New Canon
Michael Tilson Thomas – Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra
Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum – Cerrone: The Arching Path
Chick Corea – Plays
Amy Andersson – Women Warriors – The Voices of Change
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Andy Akiho – Akiho: Seven Pillars
Louis Andriessen – Andriessen: The Only One
Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore – Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
Jon Batiste – Batiste: Movement 11′
Caroline Shaw – Shaw: Narrow Sea
Best Music Video
AC/DC – Shot in the Dark
Jon Batiste – Freedom --WINNER
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar – Peaches
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Best Music Film
Bo Burnham – Inside
David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia