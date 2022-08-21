Garlic 'ice-cream' recipe video goes viral, netizens say 'yuck'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE_FIT_JODI Viral video shows Garlic ice cream recipe

Garlic 'ice-cream' is the latest entry in the catalogue of bizarre food recipes that the netizens are cringing hard at. A video showed a popsicle made out of garlic cloves and the internet users are finding it hard to digest. The food item is easy to prepare and uses minimal effort and items. However, the nature of the recipe is such that whosoever is coming across it wants to unsee it. Whether or not you would like to try it, decide for yourself after watching the making video.

Garlic 'ice-cream': Would you like to try or skip it?

In the trending video, a man is seen using a lot of peeled garlic cloves. He puts them in a plastic cup, fills it with water and puts a stick into it. After freezing it for a few hours, the person takes out the garlic popsicle, ready to be enjoyed. After the recipe is made, that man also takes a bite out of it. Internet users have all sorts of reactions to it. Most of them are not flattering and some even pointed out how they would not like to try this recipe at all.

Netizens react to viral Garlic 'ice-cream' video

As the clip continues to go viral on social media, the netizens are sharing their views on the garlic 'ice-cream'. Reacting to it, one of the Instagram users said, "Nikamma admi hoga yeh shayad (sic)." Another one commented, "Jisko garlic pasnd hoga vahi bnaye ga (sic)." Some also pointed out the health benefits of garlic in the comments section as one said, "Why you hate this delicious one. garlic cures cholesterol and heart problems (sic)."

Read: 'Gulab jamun chat' recipe video goes viral, netizens want it off menu ASAP

Garlic 'ice-cream' latest in line of bizarre food videos

The Instagram user Megha who shared the video of the Garlic 'ice-cream' has also shared several other clips of the making of such bizarre food items. Some of them are gol-gappa stuffed with ice-cream, beer chowmein, fried water melon, tadoori ice cubes, fruit chai and many more.

Read: Mark Zuckerberg releases his new digital avatar after social media users bombard him with memes

Read More Trending News