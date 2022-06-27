'Gulab jamun chat' recipe video goes viral, netizens want it off menu ASAP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUDHIR31914746 Chat recipe video goes viral on social media

Gulab jamun chat is the latest recipe on offer that people don't seem to want. The coming together of two favourite recipes-chat and gulab jamun- is not inspiring the taste buds of many on the internet. Earlier, a similar fusion recipe was made by using chena rasgulla and netizens found it to be cringe-worthy. Many were shocked looking at the making video of gulab jamun chat. Some wanted to get a taste of this unique dish and know how it was being served locally. Other section of the internet could not digest looking at the video, let alone tasting the recipe.

Gulab jamun chat is a real dish!

Many were shocked to know of the name gulab jamun chat. In the video shared on Twitter, gulab jamun is spread on a serving plate. Then instead of being served, it is topped off with sweet curd, and chutney and garnished with sev and other 'chat' items. As much as people would have wanted to stay the recipe off the menu, the video is also attracting praise for the variety the food stall has on offer. The only way to know what gulab jamun chat tastes like, you will have to visit this unique food stall.

Netizens don't want a taste of gulab jamun chat

Some food lovers could not stand the sight of two classic Indian dishes being 'destroyed' and they did not want their taste buds to be treated with this dish. One social media user wrote about the gulab jamun chat video, "I am sure these people will.not try such nonsense with Biriyani (sic)."

Other Twitter users also shared their version of the 'fusion dishes' being served locally which did not look very tempting either. A particular one was a sandwich being served with chocolate and chocolate cream as filling. Sharing the video of the bizarre food video, Twitter user commented, "Somebody call the police (sic)."

