Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INFALLIBLE_23 Gujarat man sends internet into frenzy after making heart-shaped sandwich with ice cream and cheese | WATCH

Highlights Over the past few days, several videos of weird food combinations have gone crazily viral

Another one has made the internet crazy and has been shot in Gujarat

It captured a vendor making an out-of-the-box sandwich

There are a number of videos on the internet that either leaves the netizens impressed, shocked or disgusted. Over the past few days, several videos of weird food combinations have gone crazily viral over the web. Well, now it seems that there's another addition to the list. It happens to be of a Gujarat man who is known to make a heart-shaped sandwich using ice cream and cheese. Yes, that's true! The clip has been posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the username P and has been viewed over 5 lakh times. Shot in Bhavnagar, Gujarat at a stall named Hitesh Sandwiches, it captured a vendor making an out-of-the-box dish. To make this different kind of sandwich, he first begins by cutting the bread into heart-shaped slices. After that, he goes on to put butter on one slice and jam on the other. The next step includes grating chocolate on a plate and sprinkling it generously on the pieces of bread.

If you think that's over, then you are wrong. He goes on to use a good amount of cheese on the same. Not only this but he even takes out some choco bar ice cream and put it in the sandwich before serving it to the customers.

Have a look:

Just like every other video, this one too left everyone shocked. People could not stop themselves from re-sharing, commenting and collectively cringing on the same. A person wrote, "Imagine there are people who're literally eating all this," while another one remarked, "Multiverse madness." A user wrote, "eye cancer."

Check out the comments:

Would you dare to try it?