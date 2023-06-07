Food vendor makes pav bhaji ice cream, netizens are highly triggered. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM pav bhaji ice cream

Trending News: Have you ever wondered what it would taste like if two completely different foods were combined into one? Well, recently, a viral video surfaced on Instagram that showed a rather unusual food experiment. The video, shared by Instagram user @cravingseverytime, features the creation of a pav bhaji ice cream, a peculiar blend of spicy Indian street food and creamy frozen dessert.

In the reel, a man can be seen incorporating pao, bhaji, onions, and chutney into an ice cream maker. These ingredients are mixed together with cream to create an ice cream base. Once the mixture is ready, it is skillfully rolled and garnished with additional bhaji and onions.

This video has garnered hundreds of views and likes. The clip has sparked a variety of reactions from viewers, most of whom were outraged. Some of the comments express strong disapproval, with one individual saying, "I will vomit," and another simple stating, "Yuck." A third commenter suggested that those who create such bizarre food combinations should be the first ones to taste them, while a fourth person called the creation "disgusting."

