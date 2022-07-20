Elon Musk's father says his sperms are in 'high demand'. Twitter scared of 'Musk army'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elon Musk's father Errol Musk revealed having secret child with stepdaughter recently.

Elon Musk's 76-year-old father Errol Musk recently was in the headlines after he revealed he had a secret second child, with his 35-year stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout three years ago. The 76-year-old South African engineer made controversial statements and stated, "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce." Now as per the latest reports Errol Musk has been asked to donate sperms. He himself claimed in a recent interview with The Sun that a Colombian company has approached him to donate his sperms in order to create a new generation of Elons.

"I've got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women because they say, 'Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?," he told The Sun.

Errol also shared that he is not being offered any money for donating the terms, however, he would receive other perks. "They haven't offered me any money but they have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff," he said.

When asked if he would give his sperm away instead of charging for it, Errol was quick to reply, "Well, why not?"

Twitterati reactions

Ever since the reports of Errol Musk's claims surfaced online netizens have bombarded social media with their hilarious reactions. One of the users wrote, "Great job. All the best." Another said, "genetically speaking, he's not wrong."

Not long before, Errol Musk in an interview to a British tabloid admitted that he welcomed a baby girl with Elon's stepsister, Jana in 2019.

Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol's second wife Heide Bezuidenhout, whom he married after splitting with Elon's mother Maye Haldeman Musk in 1979.

Errol and Heide have two biological children together, but he also helped raise Jana, who was just 4 years old when he became her stepfather. Errol and Heide eventually divorced after 18 years, as per New York Post.

