Elephant's effort to pluck jackfruit from tree wins the internet. Villagers applaud | Viral Video

Elephants are considered to be the strongest and most loving species within the entire animal kingdom. They are considered the cutest. A video of an elephant trying to have a raw jackfruit from a nearby tree has gone viral on social media. The hungry jumbo could be seen in a village area as he tries hard to pluck some jackfruits, by completely stretching its body with two legs on the tree trunk. The villagers could be heard cheering and applauding the elephant's efforts to get food. However, it doesn't just succeed in plucking the jackfruit but is also winning hearts of netizens.

Taking to Twitter, Supriya Sahu who is Addl Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu, dropped this pleasing video, which she captioned, "Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming."

Soon after the video was shared, it gathered all the eyeballs and the netizens can't stop praising the elephant for his extreme efforts. "People applauded when elephant plucked the jacfruit that's good" a user commented. Another user wrote, "One of the most amazing video I have ever seen on twitter." A third comment read, "Wow! Where there is a will, there is a way. Loved the way he reached it."

