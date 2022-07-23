Drunk man climbs tower demanding wife's return from parent's home; netizens call him 'Sholay's Veeru'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Drunk man was inspired by Dharmendra in the film Sholay.

A drunk man identified as Ganpat Bakal created a storm on the internet after he climbed atop a 100-foot mobile phone tower in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was seeking that his wife returns home from her parent's place, a police official informed. The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil on Wednesday and Ganpat Bakal, came down only after an assurance from villagers, fire brigade and police personnel that they would strive to solve the domestic dispute, he added.

"He was under the influence of alcohol. He came down from the tower after four hours. Bakal was detained and then released later," he said.

There's no information if his wife has returned to him. It seems like that the man was inspired by actor Dharmendra as eyewitnesses said the scene reminded them of the legendary drunken act by Dharmendra's character Veeru in the 1970s blockbuster Sholay. While in the movie, Dharmendra's character Veeru climbed the water tank wanting his lover's family to give their consent to their marriage, Ganpat Bakal demanded that his marriage should be given another chance.

The video of the incident is being shared on the internet leaving netizens laughing their hearts out. A user wrote, "While he was there he could have tweaked the instruments to improve VI network." Some of the users also called it sheer 'stupidity', others were sympathetic towards him.

This is not the first time an incident like this took place in India. A similar incident had happened in 2017, where a man had climbed the tower demanding a divorce from his wife.

-with PTI inputs

