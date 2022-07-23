RIP Malkhan: Fans shocked by Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Deepesh Bhan's demise, say 'gone so soon'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AYUSHAGRAWAL097 Deepesh Bhan

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actor Deepesh Bhan, who played Malkhan in the popular sitcom passed away on Saturday morning. The actor collapsed while he was playing cricket. The news came as a shock to not just his colleagues from the industry but also his fans. A statement was released by the makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai which read, "Deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace. God give his family the strength to cope with this great loss. Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli. And the Entire Team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai."

The news left his fans in deep shock, who flooded social media with emotional messages for the late actor.

Read More Trending News