Donald Trump's Twitter account is back and so are funny memes, thanks to Elon Musk

Donald Trump Twitter account is back! Based on a poll, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday announced that former US President Donald Trump has been allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform. At the time when Trump's Twitter account was reinstated, it showed that he had one million followers and that number quickly grew to 2.1 million in just under 30 minutes.

To share the news, Musk tweeted: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated." "Vox Populi, Vox Dei", he added, which means "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's decision. A user asked: "Not saying I'm against this decision, but what happened to no major account reinstatements before the council convenes?" "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Musk replied. While, another user commented: "I thought you said something like this would be done by a special committee not a poll."

Many others posted funny memes and jokes.

Musk on Saturday kicked off the poll to find out how many of his over 117 million followers support or reject the move to reinstate Trump on the platform. The new Twitter CEO said that the poll was getting a massive 1 million votes per hour. "Fascinating to watch the Twitter Trump poll. The bot attack is impressive to watch," tweeted Musk.

Trump was permanently suspended from the social media site in January 2021, just days after the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.

Twitter's top lawyer, Indian-American Vijaya Gadde was at the forefront of the dramatic decision to suspend the former US President's Twitter account. Gadde had tweeted that the "account of @realDonaldTrump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the risk of further violence. We've also published our policy enforcement analysis - you can read more about our decision here", linking to a Twitter blogpost about the company's decision to permanently suspend Trump's Twitter account through which he communicated to his more than 88 million followers.

Gadde, CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett were among the top Twitter executives fired by Musk immediately after he took control of the social media company following a 44 billion dollar acquisition.

-- with agency inputs

