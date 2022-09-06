Did Harry Styles spit at Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine? Viral video divides Twitter | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MATT RAMOS (L to R): Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Harry Styles at Venice Film Festival

Harry Styles and Chris Pine are co-stars in the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, which had its world premiere recently at the Venice International Film Festival. Amid all the adulation for Styles on the red carpet, one particular video from inside the film screening has been going viral on social media. The video showed Styles seemingly 'spitting at' Pine while he arrived and sat next to him. The short clip from the Don't Worry darling premiere has divided social media users and many have been targeting Styles for his behaviour in the public.

Viral video of Harry Styles and Chris Pine from Venice Film Festival

By the time Don't Worry Darling premiere was over, audiences took to their feet, giving the film a five-minute ovation. Styles could be seen in the balcony giving his co-star Nick Kroll a big hug. A video from sometime back showed the As It Was singer coming and sitting next to Chris Pine. Before taking the seat, Styles paused, briefly glanced at Pine’s lap and then sits down. Pine stopped clapping as if interrupted by something, looked down at his own lap and shook his head in disbelief. Many who have chanced upon the video were convinced that Styles 'spat at' Pine.

Netizens react to video from Don't Worry Darling premiere

Many social media were upset after the video of Styles and Pine surfaced on the internet. Commenting on the clip, one said, "I actually love Harry’s music, but this is so disrespectful….Pine is literally his senior in age and in ACTING ability. Even if Harry didn’t aim at him (which he clearly did) he spat at a movie premiere…this is so cheap. Also Chris Pine is a gentleman to not react (sic)." Another one said, "Harry is not even on the level of pine when it comes to acting, homie better humble himself (sic)."

Read: Viral Video: Chiranjeevi's 'Batman' avatar gets a shout-out from GOTG director James Gunn

All about Don't Worry darling controversy

Behind-the-scenes drama rarely extends beyond internal industry gossip, but the question of exactly what happened in the making of “Don’t Worry Darling” has become a source of global intrigue. Lack of clarity about everything from Shia LaBeouf’s departure from the film early on, to Pugh’s perceived lack of public support for the project on her social media accounts have been simmering on TikTok and Twitter for some time and then furthered by a report in the Hollywood newsletter Puck, citing various anonymous studio and production sources.

(With AP news inputs)

Read: It's Mahesh Babu Vs Vijay on Twitter: Rival fans get into an ugly meme war; know why

Read More Trending News