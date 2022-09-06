Viral Video: Chiranjeevi's 'Batman' avatar gets a shout-out from GOTG director James Gunn; check out here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ATRIGHTMOVIES Chiranjeevi as Batman

Viral Video: DC Comic's Batman is undoubtedly one of the most popular superheroes. From his debut in 1939 till date, the cape crusader has been climbing high on the ladder of popularity. Recently, a video of megastar Chiranjeevi from his 1993 film Mutamestri has been going viral on social media platforms. And to your surprise, it has a Batman connection. The video has not just caught the attention of Indian fans but even Hollywood celebrities including filmmaker James Gunn and actor Alan Tudyk couldn't stop themselves from reacting to it.

The viral video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Bollywood's answer to BATMAN." In the video, Chiranjeevi can be seen dressed as the caped crusader and dancing his heart out to the tunes of Vana Gadiyaramlo.

The video tickled Deadpool 2 actor Alan Tudyk's funny bone as he got the TV series Peacemaker vibes from the video. He tweeted, "season 2 Peacemaker vibes @JamesGunn @charissabarton1."

Later, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn also reacted to the video as he re-shared it with a caption, "First there was Batman, then The Batman, and now MR. BATMAN."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

The netizens could not hold back from sharing funny memes and hilarious jokes in the comments section. One of the users also shared a video of desi version of Superman.

For the unversed, Adam West played the role of Batman in the hit 1966 television series titled Batman, while Robert Pattinson starred as the hero in the 2022 blockbuster hit.

Read More Trending News