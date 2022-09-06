It's Mahesh Babu Vs Vijay on Twitter: Rival fans get into an ugly meme war; know why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TELUGUVIJAYFANS Mahesh Babu Vs Vijay

Megastars Mahesh Babu and Vijay's fans have been showing rage and anger for each other on Twitter. They have bombarded the microblogging site with mean comments, memes and are leaving no stone unturned to brutally troll the opposition. For all those thinking why this has been happing on social media then let us tell you how it all started. For the unversed, Mahesh Babu's superhit films Okkadu and Pokiri were remade in Tamil as Ghilli and Pokkiri starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. Interestingly these films also became massive successes at the box office. Recently, Vijay's fans claimed that his remakes were better than Mahesh Babu's original films.

This led to several objectionable hashtags that started trending on Twitter including 'National Troll Material Vijay','Vijay Bots Under MB fans Foot' and many more. Hitting at Mahesh Babu's fans the Beast actor fans started trends like 'Boycott Gay Mahesh Babu.'

Mahesh Babu's work front

The South superstar was last seen in the hit Telegu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12. In the film, Mahesh played the role of a US-based money lender, who travels to India for personal reasons.

But, as the story proceeds further, he is drawn into a woman's life, who has suffered from the nexus between politicians and banking officials. He then takes a pledge to help the woman and ends up fixing the banking system in the country. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama.

Next, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have reunited for the upcoming project SSMB28. The film will arrive in theatres in 2023. Reportedly, Mahesh and Srinivas are collaborating after 12 long years and Pooja Hegde will play the leading lady in the film.

Vijay's upcoming films

Thalapathy Vijay is busy working on Vamsi Paidipally's directorial Varisu. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha are also a part of the film.

