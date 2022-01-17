Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/THE GREAT INDIAN FOODIE Delhi eatery serves masala dosa ice cream roll in viral video. Netizens say, 'Bhai kyun banate ho aisi chize?'

Who doesn't like ice-creams? But what if the flavour is masala dosa? If you think we are joking, then probably you are wrong! A restaurant in Delhi is serving a cup of a weird flavour of ice cream for probably people who are looking out to try something new. A video has gone viral on the internet in which a person can be seen making masala dosa ice-cream rolls. Shared on an Instagram handle named--The Great Indian Foodie, the clip begins with a person adding chunks of pre-prepared masala dosa and scoops of vanilla ice cream. After blending the two, he goes on to make some rolls and serves it on a disposable plate by topping it off with aloo sabzi and chutney.

The bizarre dish shared on the social media platform of the food blogger was captioned, "Delhi ka special masala dosa ice cream." Have a look at the same here:

As soon as the same was uploaded, it caught the attention of many. While many showed their disgust, there were others who disapproved of the same. A person wrote, "NO. JUST NO," while another one commented, "Kitna accha kaam kr rahe ho Sukrit bhai. Ab mann hi nahi karega Curfew Todd ke bahar jaane ka bilkul bhi." A user asked, "Kaisa taste tha," while another one quipped, "Dosa lovers gonna get heartache after seeing this."

See the reactions that followed:

Will you dare to try out this new dish in town?