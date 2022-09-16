CUET UG Results 2022: As 20K students get 100 percentile students ask 'North Campus kisko milega?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AHMEDSI82687784 CUET UG Results 2022 memes

CUET UG Results 2022: The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG have been declared. The First edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. The exam had recorded 60 per cent attendance. Reportedly, out of 14,90,293 candidates who registered as many as 9,68,201 appeared for the exams. Among these, as many as 4,29,228 are females, 5,38,965 are males, and eight belong to the third gender. Around 19,865 candidates scored 100 percentile across 30 subjects. English has the highest number of 8,236 followed by Political Science and Business Studies. Now, as the universities are likely to start the new academic year by either October end or November first week, students are here with memes.

For the unversed, the universities and colleges will admit students after counseling based on CUET score. The performance of every candidate was evaluated using the "equi-percentile method". Under this method, normalised marks of every candidate were calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject. As the results are here, lets look at the memes and DU queries coming from the students.

