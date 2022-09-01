Children take shelter from rain under one umbrella exemplifying friendship, netizens feel nostalgic | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AWANISHSHARAN School children shelter from rain under one umbrella

It is said that childhood is the most beautiful phase of life, and one doesn’t get to live that golden period again. Going to school early in the morning, being carefree, and sometimes just running around with friends are some of the memories that bring us back to our childhood. Recently, a video has been taking over the internet that showcases a few children having the best time of their lives as they return from school.

A Twitter user named Awanish Sharan, who is an IAS officer, shared a video that exemplified true friendship. The viral video shows six children walking under a single umbrella as they return home from school. The clip also shows three of them wearing school uniforms, as well as a little boy carrying a slate and enjoying the occasion as he smiles back at the camera. The video further shows the group walking gently to avoid getting wet and to ensure that they arrive home without trouble. The children were seen getting all cheerful and living in the moment.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flocked to the comment section, reminiscing their childhood days and hailing the adorable bond between children. One user wrote, "हमलोग भी इसी तरह मंडली बना कर स्कूल आना जाना करते थे सर (We also used to go to school in groups like this)". Another user wrote, "बचपन की यादें ताजा हो गई (It brought back childhood memories)". A third user commented, "छतरी तो अब -5 हैं, पर ऐसे दोस्त अब एक भी नही(The umbrella’s are now 5 but not a single friend like this)".

While the viral video showed the bond between children, it also showed that happiness does not always require material comforts, rather, it originates from within. Moreover, it also reflects that heaven can be found anywhere with the right company. The video garnered over 1 million views on the internet, with love pouring in from different parts of the world.

